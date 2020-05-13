Analysts Expect Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.85 Million

Analysts expect that Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will post sales of $172.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Addus Homecare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.70 million to $181.70 million. Addus Homecare reported sales of $149.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will report full-year sales of $745.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $734.60 million to $750.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $802.09 million, with estimates ranging from $798.02 million to $805.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Addus Homecare.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.08 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Addus Homecare from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti reduced their price target on Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus Homecare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Addus Homecare has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $104.56.

In related news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $27,505.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,594.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Addus Homecare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Addus Homecare by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,228 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Addus Homecare during the 3rd quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Addus Homecare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

