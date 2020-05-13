Analysts Expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.72 Million

Brokerages expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will announce $20.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.10 million and the highest is $21.33 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $19.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $87.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $88.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $91.06 million, with estimates ranging from $87.32 million to $94.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INBK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Williams purchased 17,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $210,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,036 shares in the company, valued at $544,284.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Keach, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $354,566. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

