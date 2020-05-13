Analysts Expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.07. Hilltop posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $382.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HTH shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Hilltop news, Chairman Hill A. Feinberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $600,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 734,537 shares in the company, valued at $14,712,776.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 627.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTH traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.82. 671,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,650. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

