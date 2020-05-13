Analysts Expect Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) to Post -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iheartmedia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.67). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Iheartmedia will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iheartmedia.

Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $780.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.65 million.

Separately, B. Riley raised Iheartmedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Iheartmedia stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 806,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,773. Iheartmedia has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38.

