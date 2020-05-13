Analysts Expect Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.00. Inseego reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Inseego’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

INSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Inseego from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Inseego in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Inseego from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 target price on shares of Inseego in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

Shares of INSG opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.91. Inseego has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 3,006.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 495,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Inseego by 1,219.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 440,131 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 86,996 shares during the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

