Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)

5/7/2020 – Jerash Holdings (US) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

5/6/2020 – Jerash Holdings (US) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

5/4/2020 – Jerash Holdings (US) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

4/29/2020 – Jerash Holdings (US) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

4/23/2020 – Jerash Holdings (US) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

4/21/2020 – Jerash Holdings (US) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

4/15/2020 – Jerash Holdings (US) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

4/9/2020 – Jerash Holdings (US) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

4/3/2020 – Jerash Holdings (US) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

3/24/2020 – Jerash Holdings (US) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Jerash Holdings (US) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

3/17/2020 – Jerash Holdings (US) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

JRSH stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $51.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRSH. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the period. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

