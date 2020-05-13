Analysts Set Expectations for Post Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Post in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Post’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.26). Post had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Post in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.55.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $88.10 on Wednesday. Post has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $112.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in Post by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,168,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,944,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Post by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,327,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,063,000 after purchasing an additional 66,778 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,027,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,165,000 after buying an additional 154,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,027,000 after buying an additional 295,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Post by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,584,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,474,000 after acquiring an additional 53,984 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $356,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,850.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

