Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 13th (APO, DPSGY, EGHT, FINV, FLGT, GALT, GDYN, GGAL, GLUU, GRTS)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 13th:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a buy rating.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Jianpu Technology (NASDAQ:FINV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FinVolution Group provides online consumer finance marketplace primarily in China. FinVolution Group, formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc, is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games. Its portfolio of top-rated games includes original titles Super K.O. Boxing!, Stranded and Brain Genius, and titles based on major brands from partners including Atari, Activision, Konami, Harrah’s, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Microsoft, PlayFirst, PopCap Games, SEGA and Sony. Glu is based in San Mateo, Calif. and has offices in London, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Chile, Canada and San Clemente, Calif. “

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

