Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

5/11/2020 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/7/2020 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/7/2020 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2020 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ironwood reported encouraging fourth-quarter results, beating estimates on both counts. Linzess has been performing encouragingly on the back of strong demand and expansion in new patient population and geographic regions. Ironwood is focused on further label expansions of the drug. Meanwhile, Ironwood’s separation into two companies is increasing operational performance and strategic flexibility. The amendment of agreements related to Linzess rights in China and Japan with its partners is likely to boost margins. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, competition in Linzess’ target markets is intensifying. Any Linzess-related pipeline/regulatory setbacks will weigh heavily on the stock as the rest of its pipeline is mostly mid-stage in nature. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.56. 190,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,558. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $63,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

