Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) Shares Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) by 1,164.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,200 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 1.36% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 91.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 454,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 216,405 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $2,525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III stock remained flat at $$10.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,495. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to have a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

