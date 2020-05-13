AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AngloGold Ashanti earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the mining company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have commented on AU shares. Bank of America upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.26. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $27.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

