ANON Price Reaches $0.0070 on Top Exchanges (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, ANON has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a market cap of $53,023.46 and approximately $17.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.27 or 0.02074710 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00088352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00177640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00040796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON.

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

