Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Short Interest Up 18.9% in April

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,960,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 42,010,000 shares. Approximately 18.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

NYSE AM opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 3.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.49 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 77.14% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 350.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.85%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on AM. Robert W. Baird cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

In related news, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $73,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,796,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after buying an additional 581,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,926,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 760,913 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 505.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,017,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,433,000 after purchasing an additional 496,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $16,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

