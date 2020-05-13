Apache (NYSE:APA) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Apache (NYSE:APA) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Apache earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the energy company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Apache’s score:

APA opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apache will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded Apache from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Apache from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie purchased 32,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,777.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

