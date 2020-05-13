Aperio Group LLC Has $10.09 Million Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $10,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,948,310,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,599,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,941,000 after acquiring an additional 145,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,048,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,211,000 after acquiring an additional 244,244 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,988,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,076,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,974 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADM opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez acquired 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

