Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APTO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.25 million, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 97,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 680,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $5,725,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 237,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

