Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.73). Aramark posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aramark from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

ARMK stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.69. Aramark has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof acquired 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,447.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed bought 3,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,638.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 81,400 shares of company stock worth $1,972,068. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,745,000 after buying an additional 26,677 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Aramark by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 222,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

