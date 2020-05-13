Arion Reaches Market Cap of $42,569.01 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded up 29.3% against the dollar. One Arion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. Arion has a total market cap of $42,569.01 and $324.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.08 or 0.02040894 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00076696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00173377 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00040282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 12,336,898 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

