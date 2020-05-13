Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.69 Million Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 18,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 27,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.04 and a 200-day moving average of $105.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nasdaq Inc has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $120.23.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $334,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

