Ark Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Binance and Upbit. Over the last week, Ark has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $22.44 million and $1.85 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00027042 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 149,385,472 coins and its circulating supply is 120,784,575 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptomate, COSS, Binance, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bit-Z, OKEx and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

