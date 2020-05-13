Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Downgraded by Maxim Group to Hold

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ ARTL opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13.

In other Artelo Biosciences news, Director Connie Matsui bought 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $52,917.09.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia.

