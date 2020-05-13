Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $9.28 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.1% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,512,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,466,000 after buying an additional 7,415,384 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,725,000 after buying an additional 6,369,233 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after buying an additional 1,514,645 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,650.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 556,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after buying an additional 536,117 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.00. The stock had a trading volume of 216,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,760. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.14.

