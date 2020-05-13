Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.7% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Cfra lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

UNP stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,382,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,149. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.64.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

