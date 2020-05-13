Aspiriant LLC Raises Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,108 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.72. 2,049,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,441,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

