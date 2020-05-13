Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ: ASMB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/12/2020 – Assembly Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

5/12/2020 – Assembly Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/12/2020 – Assembly Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/11/2020 – Assembly Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

5/8/2020 – Assembly Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Assembly Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/23/2020 – Assembly Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2020 – Assembly Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/6/2020 – Assembly Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Assembly Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,541. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. The company has a market cap of $650.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.26. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $25.07.

Get Assembly Biosciences Inc alerts:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 601.75% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $117,492.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.