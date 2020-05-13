AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,802,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,148,165 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 2.1% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.48% of AstraZeneca worth $1,732,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.31. 3,430,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157,442. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $55.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Argus lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, FIG Partners started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

