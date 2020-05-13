AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Update

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the April 15th total of 103,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AstroNova by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AstroNova by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in AstroNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AstroNova by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in AstroNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Get AstroNova alerts:

ALOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

ALOT opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $49.75 million, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.54.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.22). AstroNova had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $30.48 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstroNova will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.