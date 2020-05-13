Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,932 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.08% of Atlantica Yield worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the first quarter worth about $26,976,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the fourth quarter worth about $31,935,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the fourth quarter worth about $31,268,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 92.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 905,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 2,199.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 776,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 742,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AY traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 20,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is 268.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James set a $33.00 price objective on Atlantica Yield and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

