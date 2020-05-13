aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million.

aTyr Pharma stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. 199,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,015. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital began coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

