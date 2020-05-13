Augur Price Hits $12.89 (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Augur token can currently be bought for approximately $12.89 or 0.00138619 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, Mercatox and Zebpay. Augur has a market cap of $141.80 million and $29.54 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.82 or 0.02041166 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00076727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00171473 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00040153 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, ABCC, DragonEX, Cobinhood, ChaoEX, CoinTiger, Poloniex, Livecoin, Gate.io, Liqui, AirSwap, Upbit, Bitsane, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Bittrex, Bitbns, Kraken, Gatecoin, Cryptopia, Crex24, Bithumb, BX Thailand, GOPAX, Zebpay, Koinex, Binance, Mercatox, IDEX and BitBay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

