Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 2.00

News headlines about Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Aurion Resources earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CVE:AU traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.22. The company had a trading volume of 255,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,371. Aurion Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$2.35. The stock has a market cap of $101.26 million and a PE ratio of -64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.45.

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AU. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Aurion Resources from C$2.65 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Aurion Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd., a Canadian exploration company, acquires and explores for precious metals, gold ores, and base metals in Finland. The company primarily holds interests in Kutuvuoma and Silasselka projects covering approximately 70,000 hectares in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Northern Finland.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.