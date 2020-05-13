Aurora Price Tops $0.0015 (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last week, Aurora has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Aurora has a market cap of $9.98 million and approximately $432,589.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bitinka, Indodax and CoinEgg.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043270 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.67 or 0.03614774 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031573 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001906 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Kucoin, Bitinka and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

