Auroracoin (AUR) Hits Market Cap of $1.12 Million

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000683 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, ISX and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 183% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00027689 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00033431 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,063.40 or 1.00292673 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000579 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00078870 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000695 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and ISX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

