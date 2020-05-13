Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Short Interest Up 19.1% in April

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the April 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 796,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALV. Citigroup raised their price objective on Autoliv from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Autoliv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

NYSE:ALV opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.82.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $119,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,496.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $991,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Autoliv by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

