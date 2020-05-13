Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $7.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,963,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,172. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.52. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.15.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

