Avalara (AVLR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/8/2020 – Avalara had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Avalara had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Avalara had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Avalara had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $95.00 to $106.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Avalara had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Avalara had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Avalara had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Avalara was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

4/13/2020 – Avalara had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Avalara had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $97.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.46 and a beta of 0.79. Avalara Inc has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $103.65.

Get Avalara Inc alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $1,091,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,417,223.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $321,040.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,931 shares of company stock worth $3,591,143. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at $677,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.