Axon Enterprise (AAXN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AAXN):

5/12/2020 – Axon Enterprise was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

5/11/2020 – Axon Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $93.00 to $102.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Axon Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/8/2020 – Axon Enterprise had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Axon Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2020 – Axon Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Axon Enterprise is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Axon Enterprise was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2020 – Axon Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Axon Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AAXN opened at $83.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.76. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $90.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,782.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.92 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 29,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $2,336,076.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,436,937.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $1,250,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,395.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,725. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

