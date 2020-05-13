B. Riley Comments on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) – B. Riley dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.38 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average is $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

In related news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $940,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 862,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 25,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,073.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,850 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,658,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,884,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,649,000 after buying an additional 157,101 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,338,000 after buying an additional 526,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,854,000 after buying an additional 115,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,658,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

