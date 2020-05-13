BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about BAE Systems (LON:BA) have trended very negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 517.20 ($6.80) on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 672.80 ($8.85). The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 514.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 571.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a GBX 13.80 ($0.18) dividend. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price (up from GBX 576 ($7.58)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 685 ($9.01) to GBX 625 ($8.22) in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 667.67 ($8.78).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

