Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Update

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 822,500 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the April 15th total of 683,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. The company has a market cap of $529.41 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins purchased 16,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $248,251.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,680.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Hough purchased 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $150,088.66. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,896.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 51,159 shares of company stock valued at $852,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCSF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 34.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.50 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

