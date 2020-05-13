Banano (BAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $465,078.67

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Banano has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Banano has a market capitalization of $465,078.67 and $4,466.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.60 or 0.02041765 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00076713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00173288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00040248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,505,425 coins and its circulating supply is 1,049,487,157 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

