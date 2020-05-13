Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,211 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,913,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,931,281. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.74.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

