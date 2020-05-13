Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Short Interest Update

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,844 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.88% of Barnwell Industries worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRN opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.68.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.