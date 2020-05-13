Basic Attention Token Trading Up 12.6% This Week (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $300.01 million and approximately $78.09 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042509 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.33 or 0.03546489 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00055286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031252 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001829 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010733 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,527,137 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

