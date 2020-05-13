Bauer (ETR:B5A) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Bauer (ETR:B5A) has been given a €11.00 ($12.79) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Independent Research set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on Bauer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of ETR:B5A opened at €11.12 ($12.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.50. Bauer has a 52-week low of €9.32 ($10.84) and a 52-week high of €24.75 ($28.78).

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, provides services, equipment, and products related to ground and groundwater in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments: Construction, Equipment, and Resources. The Construction segment engages in the foundation engineering activities.

