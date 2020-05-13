Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Position Increased by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,698 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies comprises about 2.7% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Bausch Health Companies worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann acquired 4,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,117.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 87,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,221.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,490 shares of company stock worth $215,516 in the last quarter. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

BHC stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.37. 6,798,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,400,136. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 84.58% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

