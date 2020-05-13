BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.26) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 27.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. stock opened at €27.50 ($31.98) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.90. The stock has a market cap of $921.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44. BayWa AG/AKT o.N. has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a one year high of €29.50 ($34.30).

BayWa AG/AKT o.N. Company Profile

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in agricultural resources, such as fertilizers, crop protection, grains, seeds, and feedstuff; collects, stores, and sells harvested produce; and supplies dessert and organic pome fruits.

