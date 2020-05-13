BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at B. Riley

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) had its price target reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 302.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of BBX Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE BBX opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54. BBX Capital has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.29). BBX Capital had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $204.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BBX Capital will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biechele Royce Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BBX Capital during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BBX Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BBX Capital by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in BBX Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BBX Capital by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

