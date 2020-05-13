Beetle Coin (BEET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $28,533.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $28,533.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $7.50, $32.15 and $24.43.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00048427 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 225,518,142 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $51.55, $20.33, $5.60, $24.68, $10.39, $18.94, $32.15, $33.94, $7.50, $50.98 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

