Beldex Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $280,995.00 (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $45.64 million and approximately $280,995.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0466 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00056264 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000132 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.